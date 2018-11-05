modernghana logo

6 minutes ago | Football News

Ghanasoccernet.com
Samuel Tetteh Happy With Austrian Cup Progress After Rheindorf Altach Win

Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh is delighted with his goal for LASK Linz in their 3-0 win over Rheindorf Altach in the Austrian Cup on his return to action.

The youngster climbed off the bench to net the third goal after 17 minutes to complete the rout.

And the Ghanaian admits his side must continue to believe if they are to clinch the Austrian Cup crown.

"I do not care, if you want to win the cup, you have to beat everyone anyway."

Tetteh recently underwent a meniscus operation in his knee and spent close to six weeks on the sidelines.

