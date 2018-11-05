Phil Ofosu-Ayeh Misses Hansa Rostock Draw With FC Carl Zeiss Jena Through Injury

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was absent for Hansa Rostock during their 1-1 draw with FC Carl Zeiss Jena after suffering an injury in training last week.

The 27-year-old, who is hoping to relaunch his career after an ill-fated period at English Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been churning out playing minutes for the side in the Bundesliga 3.

The Eintracht Braunschweig right-back was however excluded from the side's matchday squad for the game against Jena after sustaining a slight strain in the build-up to the match.

Hansa Rostock were able to pick a point from the match as Jonas Hildebrandt's 56th-minute goal was cancelled out by Vincent Louis Stenzel in the 87th minute.

Ayeh has made five appearances to help the side to 7th spot with 22 points after 14 games.

