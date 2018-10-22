Kenya Football Federation President Nick Mwenda Happy To Return To AWCON

Kenya Football Federation President Nick Mwenda insists they are happy to make a second consecutive appearance at the Africa Women's Cup of Nation.

Kenya, the last team to qualify for the 2018 edition after Caf disqualified Equatorial Guinea for fielding an ineligible player, is currently at position 18 in Africa and 129 worldwide.

The Harambee Starlets have been paired with defending champions Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia in group B of the competition.

'I'm happy that Starlets will be at Awcon for the second consecutive time and we are going to do our best to ensure that they will be in Ghana,' Mwendwa told Nation Sport.

Pressed on about FKF's plan for Starlets as well as the logistics for the trip to Ghana, Mwendwa said: 'I will do this on Monday.'

Head coach David Ouma is expected to name his provisional squad next week with the foreign legion of Esse Akida, Mary Kinuthia, Christine Wafula likely to feature.

