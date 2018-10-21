Ghana legends, Bayor and Sulemana to assist in AWCON draw

Two of Ghana's women's football legends, Adjoa Bayor and Memunatu Sulemana have been named assistants for the final draw of the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018.

The duo, highly respected and revered for their achievements on and off the pitch, will assist CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe to conduct the draw at the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, 21 October 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra at 19H00 GMT.

The two ex-players, with more than a century caps between them are among the pioneering members of Ghana's women's national team, Black Queens, in the late 90's. As Bayor dazzled and awed many with her sublime skills in attack, Sulemana was always denying the opposing team from scoring.

They both featured in the maiden edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria in 1998, going to make five more finals. Adjoa and Memunatu also participated in three FIFA Women's World Cups (1999, 2003 and 2007).

Ahead of the draw, host Ghana and holders have been named the top seeds for Group A and B respectively. The other qualified teams are Algeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, South Africa and Zambia. \

source: cafonline.com

