Kevin Weidlich's Goal Not Enough As Fortuna Koln Thrash Energie Cottbus

Ghanaian attacker Kevin Weidlich grabbed a consolation for Energie Cottbus in their 3-1 loss against Fortuna Koln in the German Bundesliga 3 on Saturday.

Moritz Hartmann put the hosts' noses in front with just six minutes on the clock before Bone Uaferro extended their advantage ten minutes later.

Kelvin Weidlich halved the deficit for the visitors in the 57th minute before making way for Fabian Holtaus on the 75th minute.

Robin Scheu sealed the win for Koln in the 76th minute.

