Medeama SC Part Ways With Midfielder John Arthur By Mutual Consent

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC have mutually parted ways with midfielder John Arthur.

According to the former FA Cup winner, after speaking to the player and taking into consideration the direction of the club, both parties came into a conclusion that it would be in everyone’s interest for us to part ways.

The midfielder indicated that he is ready to take on the next stage of his career and we want to thank him for his service to Medeama Sporting Club.

He is an excellent professional, who contributed immensely to the club since he joined in January 2017.