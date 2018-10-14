Felix Annan Elated After Making Black Stars Debut

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annas has expressed his delight after making his Black Stars debut.

The 23-year-old kept the post when Black Stars played Asante Kotoko in a friendly match following the cancellation of Ghana’s third round Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Isaac Sackey connected Majid Waris in the 21st, and the Nantes’ striker controlled the ball before burning it at the right bottom corner.

Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu teed up with Emmanuel Boateng, and the Levante striker shot it past the on-rushing Danlad Ibrahim to make it 2-0.

Atsu made it 3:0 in the 55th minute by latching on to Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Teye Partey’s pass to get ahead of defender Wahab Adams before shooting into the right bottom corner of the post.

The Black Stars will return in Novemeber to continue their qualifiers against Ethiopia.