Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League: 14 Gyms / Clubs Introduced At M J Grand Hotel

14 boxing clubs in the Greater Accra region will start the 2018 Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Championship Fight Nights at the Bukom Boxing Arena from Friday, October 12, 2018.

Ghana Black Bombers head coach, Ofori Asare who announced the list of clubs taking part in the league at the M J Grand Hotel on Wednesday said over 170 amateur boxers have registered to take part in the League which has fantastic prizes at stake.

The most decorated and experienced boxing coach currently in Ghana who gave an overview of the format of the League said there is a bout every fortnight, and that is very good to keep the boxers on shape and make them have more exposure and experience.

He named the boxing gyms /clubs as Akotoku Academy, Attoh Quarshie Gym, Wisdom, The Gym, Fit Square, Discipline Gym, Black Panthers / Bukom Gym, Will Power / Maeskline Gym and Bronx /Accra Boxing Club, Seconds Out / Akakevor, Spartans / Square Deal, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, Sea View Gym and Panix / Powerful Gym.

Peter Zwennes, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President commended MJ Grand Hotel and others like GNPC, ADB, ddp, GOC and the TSEL who are supporting the event and urged other companies to come to the aid of the up and coming champions.

He congratulated former President Moses Foh Amoaning, the consultant to the event and his team for their hard work and massive media campaign.

He said the whole package is in two rounds for 26 weeks and serves as an opportunity for promoters to partner with the GBA and GBF to organize bigger shows, adding the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League has come to stay.

George Lamptey, the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President noted that the League will put the boxers in good shape and always battle ready. He expressed that with such a programme Ghana can win more medals at an international competition, and hoped that the Black Bombers will shine at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He also advised fans who come to the Arena to behave and be disciplined for the sport to attract sponsorship.

Edwin Evans, who represented the Trust Sports Emporium Ltd (TSEL) said the programme falls within their agenda, vision and goals so they will support fully.

Moses Foh Amoaning thanked God for making it possible for the organisers to reach this stage and commended the young artistes who are on the Gravy Train to create awareness and publicity. He stressed that sports is a tourism booster and many foreigners can come to Ghana to watch boxing and return to their countries.

In attendance were Yoofi Boham, a veteran boxing official, Herbert Allotei – Cofie, a member of the National Juvenile Boxing Committee, boxing writers, some promoters, matchmakers, gym coaches, supporters and boxers.

Meanwhile, media accreditation process for the Fist of Fury Boxing League has begun.