AshGold Attacker Amos Addai Set To Sign New Three Year Contract

Impressive Obuasi Ashanti Gold attacker Amos Addai is set to sign a new contract with the club for three more years.

Modernghana Sports understands that the contract extension is a move by the club to ensure they ward off interest from Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

It is understood that the management of the club is poised to change and improve the running of the Obuasi based club to make sure they do not wait for players contract to run out before they negotiate a new deal with the players.

They have thus decided to tie the player down with the new three year deal with just a year remaining on the player’s contract.

Amos Addai was one of the standout players of AshGold during the era of Coach CK Akonnor when he was their manager.

Since Kotoko secured the signature of the formal miner’s gaffer, there have been speculations that CK will try to bring the player to Kumasi to play for the Porcupine Warriors.

With the new contract set to be finalized in the coming days, Kotoko, as well as any other club who had interest in the player, will have no chance of securing the services of the tricky winger.