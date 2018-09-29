modernghana logo

1 hour ago

Ghana To Play In Africa U-20 Championship In Niger Next Year, Dates Released

Ghanasoccernet.com
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the starting date of the 2019 Africa Youth Championship in Niger.

At its meeting in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on 27- 28 September 2018, the CAF Executive Committee, chaired by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, confirmed that the U-20 youth championship will commence from 2nd - 17th February 2019.

One-time world champions, Ghana will be participating in the biennial tournament after beating Benin in the last round of qualifiers.

The West Africa powerhouse will join host Niger, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa for the tournament.

Ghana will seeking a fourth title in Niger.

