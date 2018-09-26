Real Madrid's Isco Diagnosed With Acute Appendicitis

Real Madrid forward Isco has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and is set to have an operation, the club have announced.

The Spain international scored the opening goal in Real's 3-0 win over Roma in the Champions League last week.

Isco, 26, has played six times this season but will not be available for upcoming games, including a La Liga clash with Sevilla on Wednesday.

Real's statement did not put a timeframe on the player's recovery.