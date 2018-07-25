George Afriyie's Spokesperson Rubbishes Defrauding Techiman Eleven Wonders Reports

The spokesperson for former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, Jeffrey Asare has debunked reports that George Afriyie has defrauded Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The Financial Secretary of the club on Wednesday revealed that the Liberty Professional director has bolted with their cash of $24,600 meant to purchase a team bus.

But Afriyie's spokesperson Jeffrey Asare has debunked the claims.

"George Afriyie has seven cars and none can be bought by even $24,000," he told Sunyani-based Akonoba FM

"This is not going to create any enmity between George Afriyie and Techiman Eleven Wonders.

"I know Nana (club owner) and Takyi Arhin (General Manager) will not do what Ameyaw has done."