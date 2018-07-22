Samuel Owusu Strikes But FK Cukaricki Held By Zumen In Serbia

Highly talented Ghanaian youngster Samuel Kwame Owusu found the back of the net on Saturday as FK Cukaricki opened their account in this season's Serbian Super League with a 1-1 stalemate against Zumen.

The 21-year-old gave Cukaricki the lead on 25 minutes but his goal was cancelled out in the second half by Simic as the game ended in a share of spoils.

He lasted the full duration of the game.

Owusu appears to be fired up to continue from where he left off last season. He was one of Cukaricki's best players netting five games in 34 appearances.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com