Accra To Host African Armwrestling Congress 2018

Members of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) would converge in Ghana’s capital, Accra for their annual congress on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Kama Conference Center.

The congress forms part of activities lined up for the upcoming Africa Armwrestling Championship to be held at the DG Hathramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) through www.armwrestlingghana.com, participating countries are; Benin, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, Madagascar, Uganda and host country Ghana.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), Mircea Simionescu – Simicel, is also expected to witness the Congress and the championship.

The WAF scribe would be in town on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, to prepare for the biggest armwrestling event in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and other top officials are expected to arrive between July 20 and 25, 2018.

The event is sponsored by K-Balm Ointment from Kofikrom Pharmacy, Go On Energy Drink from Twellium Industries Limited, Erata Hotel, Awards Center, I-Level Media and with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).