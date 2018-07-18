Bayern Munich Interested In Ghanaian-Canadian Youngster Alphonse Davies

German giants Bayern Munich are among a host of several European clubs interested in a young Ghanaian born Canadian winger, Alphonse Davies.

According to a report from the Toronto Sun several clubs including Liverpool, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid, and Manchester United all interested in the youngster.

The 17-year-old has really grown into his game over the last two seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps. His blazing fast speed on the wing allows him to beat defenders with and without the ball.

Davies was born in the Buduburam refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents fleeing their country's civil war. The family came to Canada when he was five, settling in Edmonton after spending a year in Windsor, Ont.

The 17-year-old won the Golden Boot for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup as a 16-year-old despite Canada being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Davies will turn 18 in November so there's still some time he's ready to contribute to a club like Bayern. If they were to bring in Davies, there would certainly be a loan involved to allow him to continue to grow and learn the game at the European level.

