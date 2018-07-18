Ghana winger Evans Mensah registered his name on the scoresheet as HJK Helsinki overcame Vikingur Gota 3-1 to advance to the next round of the UEFA Champions...
Evans Mensah Strikes As HJK Helsinki Sink Vikingur Gota In UEFA Champions League Qualifier
Ghana winger Evans Mensah registered his name on the scoresheet as HJK Helsinki overcame Vikingur Gota 3-1 to advance to the next round of the UEFA Champions League qualifying round.
The Finnish giants went into the match with a slight advantage, having beaten their opponents 2-1 in the first leg last week.
HJK expectedly started the match on the front foot as Brazilian midfielder Joao Klauss gave them the lead with just a minute on clock.
The hosts grabbed the cushioning on the 10th-minute mark through Ghanaian winger Evans Mensah - who connected beautifully to Kluass' low pass.
Finnish forward Yaghoubi Moshtagh completed the rout for the Blue and White lads in the 19th as Vatnhamar Gunnar grabbed a consolation for the Faroe Islanders.
Mensah was taken off in the 71st minute while compatriot Anthony Annan enjoyed full throttle for the victors.
