Evans Mensah Strikes As HJK Helsinki Sink Vikingur Gota In UEFA Champions League Qualifier

Ghana winger Evans Mensah registered his name on the scoresheet as HJK Helsinki overcame Vikingur Gota 3-1 to advance to the next round of the UEFA Champions League qualifying round.

The Finnish giants went into the match with a slight advantage, having beaten their opponents 2-1 in the first leg last week.

HJK expectedly started the match on the front foot as Brazilian midfielder Joao Klauss gave them the lead with just a minute on clock.

The hosts grabbed the cushioning on the 10th-minute mark through Ghanaian winger Evans Mensah - who connected beautifully to Kluass' low pass.

Finnish forward Yaghoubi Moshtagh completed the rout for the Blue and White lads in the 19th as Vatnhamar Gunnar grabbed a consolation for the Faroe Islanders.

Mensah was taken off in the 71st minute while compatriot Anthony Annan enjoyed full throttle for the victors.

