Football Aspirants Commend ‘Rexona Be The Next Champion’ Campaign

Professional football aspirants who participated in the Accra edition have lauded the “Rexona be the next champion” campaign as a good avenue to unearth talents for the sport.

The football skills competition was held in Kumasi and Accra last week to extend the opportunity of being part of the Africa 11 team to train at Chelsea FC and play against Chelsea legends, to interested football talents.

The editions in these two major cities were characterised by emotion, passion and commitment to the game by the football aspirants who thronged the venues.

Some of the participants in the Accra edition shared their personal experiences and expectations.

Maxwell Oduro, expressed gratitude to Rexona for partnering with Chelsea to bring this opportunity to Ghana. “Rexona is a brand that is known in Ghana and the whole world. The product is also very good. This initiative to support football in Ghana will do a lot of good for the youth as many footballers see a future in it for them. This will help the youth stay away from social vices”.

“The competition is inspiring and encouraging. It helps the young people to keep going and have hope in football. Getting the chance to meet superstars like Laryea Kingston is a dream come true. I have gained a lot of lessons from today's session. It's innovative for every young talent who wants a chance to show the world their skills,' James Lambert, another participant recounted.

Unlike many of the contenders who are in Ghana, Benjamin kabuteye, shared a touching story of how he heard about the campaign in Nigeria, “I came all the way from Nigeria to partake in this competition. I had no money for transportation to Ghana but I am grateful to my father's friend who supported me with money. Football is all I have known since the age of seven. And it is everything to me. I have tried many scouting sessions here in Ghana, Nigeria and Romania but was not successful. I am happy I have come far with this competition, becoming the champion in the finale will be a dream come true”

At the end of the football trials in both regions, the following players Elijah Kotey and Samuel Boakye (Asawasi) and Abdul Razak Yussif and Emmanuel Bana Bawumia (Aboabo) were selected for Ashanti region. Nana Yaw Boakye and Nicholas Lamptey (James Town), Queyaor Harman and Donne Kouessi (Nima) and Mugeez Mohammed and Benjamin Kabutey (Ashaiman) emerged finalists for Greater Accra.

The grand finale comes off on 22nd and 23rd of July at the Lizzy Sports Complex where only one player will become the champion to represent Ghana in the Africa 11 team which will play against Chelsea FC legends.