PICTURES: Re-Grassing Of Accra Sports Stadium Commences Ahead Of AWC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Work has started on the re-grassing of the Accra Sports Stadium for this year's Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Locally-based pitch construction firm Green Grass Technology has been awarded the contract to improve the state of the pitches.

The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations will run from 17 November - 1 December.

Qualified countries are Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria.

The Cape Coast Stadium will also be spruced up for the eight-team tournament.

Below are the pictures:

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

