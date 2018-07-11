Aduana Players Lacking Match Fitness Ahead Of As Vita Clash

Communications director for Aduana Stars, Oppong Evans has disclosed that the team’s players are lacking match fitness ahead of that crucial CAF confederations cup match against AS Vita club of Congo.

The CAF Confederations cup competition is set to resume next week for the third round of group matches to be played. Ghana’s only representatives in the competition, Aduana Stars after picking up just a point from their first two group games will be hoping to record their first win when they host the Congolese club at home.

In their first two games, the Dormaa based club opened their group with a trip to neighbours Cote D’Ivoire where they lost narrowly to Asec Mimosas by a lone goal to nil. They then had the chance to get their campaign in line when they played at home against Raja Casablanca but unfortunately struggled as they played a three all draw with the North African side.

Looks like the third match against AS Vita club is a game they will have to win at all cost if they want to progress out of the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup. Unfortunately for them, it has come at a time where a certain Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece has shaken the foundations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leading to the suspension of all football-related activities.

Oppong Evans speaking to Moderghana.com revealed that Aduana is ready for that important fixture but the players are lacking match fitness.

“They are lacking match fitness because of inactivity on the part of football here in Ghana. But right now you can see the seriousness in their training and we believe the rest of the seven days left for us to play this game, the boys will recover fully”.

He opines that the mental fortitude of the players will have to change if they are to get a good result from that particular match.

As part of efforts to get the team back to full fitness in shape to compete competitively, they have lined up a couple of friendly matches to be played in the course of the week.

“We have lined up about two friendly matches which are of a low profile to be played this week with lower division side. We are also planning on playing against BA united hopefully on Friday, a division one side in order to fine-tune our players, in order to reignite the spirit of football in them in order to make sure that their mental focus is up to the task and in order for them to be up and doing”.