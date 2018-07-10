Cosmos Dauda Completes Al Faisaly Move

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Cosmos Dauda has officially joined Jordanian giants Al Faisaly.

The Black Stars "B" attacker joined the Jordanian side on Tuesday on a one-year- deal after successfully training with them for two weeks.

Dauda had his contract at Hearts of Oak terminated through mutual agreement just before the first round of the 2018 Ghana Premier League ended.

Dauda posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Capture