Ghana U-20 AYC Qualifier Against Benin Move To July 29

The Black Satellites of Ghana will play Benin in their final Africa Youth Championship qualifier on July 29.

The clash was scheduled to take place on July 13 have been further moved forward to enable Ghana enough time to prepare.

Ghana’s two member liaison team made up of Dr Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng met with the Confederation of African Football and asked for a postponement of the game.

However, Africa's football governing body have agreed to move the game to enable the Black Satellites to prepare adequately.

The team will hence resume camp on Tuesday at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence under the supervision of head Coach Jimmy Cobblah.

Ghana is on a quest to make it to next year’s competition after missing out in the previous edition.