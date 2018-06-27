Aminu Mohammed Set To Join NAC Breda On Loan

Manchester City-owned Aminu Mohammed is expected to join Dutch side NAC Breda for pre-season ahead of a proposed loan move.

The 18-year-old arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning and will undergo a medical at the Eredivisie side.

But the striker has not played since 11 April 2018 when he aggravated a knee injury during a Ghana Premier League match.

''He is going for tests after they will see if he is fit enough to join the pre-season with the first team if not he will start with the U19,'' a source close said.

Mohammed, a graduate of the West African Football Academy in Ghana, spent time in Breda last December and trained with NAC.

It was reported Manchester City beat Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to sign last year.

He scored three goals in four matches and was named Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for March.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com