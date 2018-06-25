Fredrick Opoku Helps Penn FC To Victory

On-loan Inter Allies midfielder Fredrick Opoku played an important role as Penn FC came from a goal down to beat Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 at the Al Lang Stadium.

Fredrick Opoku Yamoah got an assist to Mkosana's winning goal.

Hawkins took a short throw to Opoku, whose quick touch down the line gave him some separation from the defender.

The midfielder whipped in a low cross toward the near post, which was met by the in-form Mkosana.

Isaac Osae also started but was substituted in the second half, Prince Baffoe and Haruna Shaibu were unused substitutes.

Leon Taylor broke the deadlock in the 34th minute in the USL match played in St. Petersburg in Florida.

Lucky Mkosana grabbed his brace in the second half in the 49th and 69th minute to seal victory for the Islanders.