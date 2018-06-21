2018 World Cup: Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse Insists Discipline Was Key In Their Victory Over Poland

Head Coach of the Teranga Lions of Senegal Aliou Cisse says discipline and faith in their strength played a key part in Africa's only victory at the World Cup.

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 in their Group H opener at the FIFA World Cup in Russia despite errors from their opponents on the day.

The West Africans opened the scoring when Idrissa Gueye's shot was deflected into the net by Thiago Cionek before M'baye Niang pounced on an error from the Polish defense to make it two. Gregorz Krychowiak halved the deficit for the Europeans.

'Senegal won due to discipline,' said Cisse, who captained the side which famously beat defending champions France in their first ever World Cup match in 2002. 'You saw a Senegal team very solid, very compact. We were able to put them under pressure.

'Every time they made a mistake we were able to find the action we needed and get back at them. We managed really well to get them out of their comfort zone in the first half.'

Cisse, a defensive midfielder who spent his playing days in England and France, has faced criticism since taking over three years ago for being too cautious in his approach and not making enough of attacking talent around Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

But fresh from an unexpected victory that sets the West Africans up well to get out of a group which also includes Japan and Colombia, Cisse was making no excuses for shutting down a Poland attack centred around Robert Lewandowski.

'Senegal prevented Poland from playing,' he said. 'You should give credit for that... We knew that Robert Lewandowski was a key element... and we played it very tight.'