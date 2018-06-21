Winger Latif Blessing Promises To Deliver US Open Cup For LAFC

Ghanaian winger Latif Atta Blessing has promised to win the Lamar US Open Cup for Los Angeles FC after scoring the winner in the round of 16 against Sacramento Republic FC.

The former Ghana Premier League MVP has been outstanding since moving to North America, winning the same competition last season with Sporting Kansas City.

Blessing was a torn in Sacramento's defence, creating a goal and grabbing the winner late in the game.

"First of all I told you Open Cup is my game," he told reporters. "I just love this game," he added.

"Bach home I told my family, my friends, I need to bring a trophy back home so that they will be happy and Open Cup is my favourite game to play. I needed to work hard, we were losing so I did all I can so we can win" he said.

"Like I said Open Cup is my game so I'm going to work hard for LA to win this cup, I promise."

Latif Blessing joined the expansion club from Sporting Kansas City after a stellar campaign, where he wowed fans of Kansas City. However, he was drafted to LAFC by former Egypt boss Bob Bradley who has been a long time admirer of the youngster.

The 21-year-old has been amazing in the campaign as LAFC lie third in the Western Conference and are now through to the quarterfinals of the US open Cup.

"Open Cup is my game and I need to work hard. I had to work hard and try to give assists for my teammate to score. Today I had to score like more than two but I had to work hard, gave an assist to Diego. Diego is a good player. When he scored 2-2 I was happy and I think I was going to score the third goal. And that's what I did. Good assist to Diego,' he said after the win over the Sacramento Republic.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com