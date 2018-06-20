I Would Have Been Black Stars No. 9 If Not Because Of Music - Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr popularly known as Shatta Wale has given the clearest indication that he would have been Black Stars leading striker if not because of music.

The awarding winning musician who is a staunch supporter of Okwawu United believes he is better than the country's all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan and would have been a perfect fit for the national team if not because of his music career.

“I’m a great footballer, no doubt about that,” Shatta Wale told Zylofon FM.

“If not because of music I would have be Black Stars number 9, I’m even better than Asamoah Gyan.”