Ghana To Showcase New Talent At U-20 ECOWAS Games

The Ghana Athletics Association have worked tirelessly in the background to ensure that the maiden edition of the U-20 ECOWAS Games has become a reality.

For three days (22-24 June) the people of Cape-Coast and its surrounding towns and suburbs will flock to the Cape Coast Stadium to watch young prospects in the track and field sector compete.

The Ghana Athletics Association have revealed that a new wave of athletes that have burst onto the scene in their most recent competitions are ready to solidify their status with this opportunity.

“Indeed the Super Zonals this year in the regions churned out a lot of talent.

“We can talk about Aziz Mohammed, an Mfantsipim boy who beat the best of national athletes in the 1500 Heat 2 at the Circuit Championships.

"We can also mention William Amponsah who is coming on strong in the marathon and long distance events this year.

"He won the 10,000 m event at the GAA Circuit Championship, beating very quality opposition including the likes of Malik Yakubu on the day.

"Rafiatu Nuhu who was a finalist at the Junior Commonwealth games in the Bahamas is also in strong contention for the women's 400 m, ”the spokesperson for the GAA Erasmus Kwaw revealed to Citi Sports.

A lot of the attending countries including Ghana will use the games as an opportunity to select their final teams for next month's IAAF Junior Championships in Finland.