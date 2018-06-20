OFFICIAL: Okyeman Planners Petition FIFA To Reinstate George Afriyie As GFA Veep [STATEMENT]

Okyeman Planners have officially petitioned FIFA to reinstate George Afriyie to his position as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association.

According to the Division One side, Mr Afriyie’s removal was in contravention of the statues of the Ghana FA.

The astute football administrator was removed as the second in command at the Ghana FA in April after he declared his intention to contest for the Ghana FA top post in 2019 by former president Kwesi Nyantakyi who was exposed in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas video dubbed "Number 12".

George Afriyie also lost his position as the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman to Winfred Osei Kweku Palmer who is the financier of Tema Youth.

The letter also detailed how some members of the Executive Committee of the Ghana FA, planned George Afriyie’s removal from office.

After his dismissal, Kwesi Nyantakyi failed to elect a successor.

However, Afriyie has not been formally written about his removal from office as the GFA only used it’s Twitter handle to confirm the news.

Below is the letter sent to FIFA

