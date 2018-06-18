Countryman Songo Set To Return On Fire For Fire Show Today

Seasoned Sports Broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo is set to return on the screens today to host Fire For Fire.

The award-winning journalist is among the few outspoken journalists whose values have shot up and enjoyed a meteoric rise in credibility following the corruption exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Songo is to be unleashed on Monday, June 18, by the programme’s director after several weeks of absence from the show.

Songo who is the host of Fire-for-Fire as halted due to a legal battle brought against him by former Ghana FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Mr Nyantakyi, who is also former FIFA Council Member claims Songo has made a defamatory comment and unsubstantiated claims of corruption against his personality and went to court for image redemption with $2 million in damages.

However, the latest football corruption investigation documentary dubbed "Number 12" by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has provided Songo with evidence of corruption against the former CAF 1st vice president.