Hor Halutie To Lead Ghana At ECOWAS U-20 Athletics Championships
Erasmus Kwaw
With less than two weeks to the maiden ECOWAS Athletics Championships at Cape Coast from 22nd to 23rd June, the Ghana Athletics Association has announced that sprint sensation Hor Halutie will lead Ghana’s team at the U-20 championships.
Hor came to national and international prominence after becoming the only female African to snatch a place in the final of the women’s 100m event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast 2018.
Halutie has been the most consistent female sprinter based in the country since 2016, winning the overall circuit 100m event in 2016 and also winning the circuit 100m and 200m at the first leg of the Circuit in Sekondi and Cape Coast this season.
Ghana’s U-20 teams include some of the best young athletics talents in the country including long distance specialist William Amponsah, Commonwealth Youth Games 400m finalist Rafiatu Nuhu and Ashanti region’s super zonal sprint king Gadayi Edwin Kwabla.
The athletes were selected based on their performances in the recent second cycle super zonal schools championships in the country, the GAA Circuit Championships and the GAA Open Championships held at Kumasi.
This would be the second time Ghana will be hosting such a remarkable Championship after hosting the 2012 edition of the ECOWAS Games at the El Wak Sports in Accra, where Ghana topped the medal table with 37, followed by Nigeria with 35 and Senegal with 7 medals respectively.
Meanwhile, 15 West African countries have confirmed their participation in the 2-day event to be held at the Cape Coast stadium. The list includes Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde and host Ghana.
Below is the full list of Ghana’s team for the ECOWAS U-20 Championship 2018:
Men
Gadayi Edwin Kwabla 100m/200m/ 4 x 100m
French Raymond 100m/ 4 x 100m
Sarkodie Derrick 200m/ 4 x 100m
Otibo Daniel 400m/ 4 x 400m
Frimpong Prince Charles 400m/ 4 x 400m
Razak Abdulai 4x400m
Owusu Mark 800m/1500m
Owusu Ansah Philip 800m/
Mohammed Aziz 1500m/5000m
Amponsah William 5000m
Mohammed Seidu 110m hurdles/400m hurdles/4 x 400m
Ofori Richard 110m hurdles
Razak Mustapha 400m hurdles
Afaxoe Remember Long jump
Atieku Kenneth Long jump
Ametzi Foster Triple Jump
Nti Ransford Triple Jump
Adu Kelvin High Jump
Eshun Paul Skgyman High Jump
Fianu David Shot Put/Javelin/Discus Throw
Dramani Baata Shot Put/Discus Throw
Salifu Sharif Javelin
Addae Thomas 4 x 100m
Women
Hor Halutie 100m/200m/4 x 100m
Boakye Mary 100m/4 x100m
Ali Latifa 200m/100m hurdles/High Jump/Long Jump/Javelin/4 x 100m
Obour Grace 400m/4 x 400m
Rafiatu Nuhu 400m/ 4 x 400m
Adombila Saraphina 800m
Sakat Lariba 800m/1500m/4 x 400m
Kyere Rita 1500m
Mumuni Assibi 3000m
Babont Mary 3000m
Badu Jacquelina 100m hurdles/Long Jump/Triple Jump/4 x 100m
