Hor Halutie To Lead Ghana At ECOWAS U-20 Athletics Championships

With less than two weeks to the maiden ECOWAS Athletics Championships at Cape Coast from 22nd to 23rd June, the Ghana Athletics Association has announced that sprint sensation Hor Halutie will lead Ghana’s team at the U-20 championships.

Hor came to national and international prominence after becoming the only female African to snatch a place in the final of the women’s 100m event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast 2018.

Halutie has been the most consistent female sprinter based in the country since 2016, winning the overall circuit 100m event in 2016 and also winning the circuit 100m and 200m at the first leg of the Circuit in Sekondi and Cape Coast this season.

Ghana’s U-20 teams include some of the best young athletics talents in the country including long distance specialist William Amponsah, Commonwealth Youth Games 400m finalist Rafiatu Nuhu and Ashanti region’s super zonal sprint king Gadayi Edwin Kwabla.

The athletes were selected based on their performances in the recent second cycle super zonal schools championships in the country, the GAA Circuit Championships and the GAA Open Championships held at Kumasi.

This would be the second time Ghana will be hosting such a remarkable Championship after hosting the 2012 edition of the ECOWAS Games at the El Wak Sports in Accra, where Ghana topped the medal table with 37, followed by Nigeria with 35 and Senegal with 7 medals respectively.

Meanwhile, 15 West African countries have confirmed their participation in the 2-day event to be held at the Cape Coast stadium. The list includes Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde and host Ghana.

Below is the full list of Ghana’s team for the ECOWAS U-20 Championship 2018:

Men

Gadayi Edwin Kwabla 100m/200m/ 4 x 100m French Raymond 100m/ 4 x 100m Sarkodie Derrick 200m/ 4 x 100m Otibo Daniel 400m/ 4 x 400m Frimpong Prince Charles 400m/ 4 x 400m Razak Abdulai 4x400m Owusu Mark 800m/1500m Owusu Ansah Philip 800m/ Mohammed Aziz 1500m/5000m Amponsah William 5000m Mohammed Seidu 110m hurdles/400m hurdles/4 x 400m Ofori Richard 110m hurdles Razak Mustapha 400m hurdles Afaxoe Remember Long jump Atieku Kenneth Long jump Ametzi Foster Triple Jump Nti Ransford Triple Jump Adu Kelvin High Jump Eshun Paul Skgyman High Jump Fianu David Shot Put/Javelin/Discus Throw Dramani Baata Shot Put/Discus Throw Salifu Sharif Javelin Addae Thomas 4 x 100m

Women