Hor Halutie To Lead Ghana At ECOWAS U-20 Athletics Championships

Erasmus Kwaw
With less than two weeks to the maiden ECOWAS Athletics Championships at Cape Coast from 22nd to 23rd June, the Ghana Athletics Association has announced that sprint sensation Hor Halutie will lead Ghana’s team at the U-20 championships.

Hor came to national and international prominence after becoming the only female African to snatch a place in the final of the women’s 100m event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast 2018.

Halutie has been the most consistent female sprinter based in the country since 2016, winning the overall circuit 100m event in 2016 and also winning the circuit 100m and 200m at the first leg of the Circuit in Sekondi and Cape Coast this season.

Ghana’s U-20 teams include some of the best young athletics talents in the country including long distance specialist William Amponsah, Commonwealth Youth Games 400m finalist Rafiatu Nuhu and Ashanti region’s super zonal sprint king Gadayi Edwin Kwabla.

The athletes were selected based on their performances in the recent second cycle super zonal schools championships in the country, the GAA Circuit Championships and the GAA Open Championships held at Kumasi.

This would be the second time Ghana will be hosting such a remarkable Championship after hosting the 2012 edition of the ECOWAS Games at the El Wak Sports in Accra, where Ghana topped the medal table with 37, followed by Nigeria with 35 and Senegal with 7 medals respectively.

Meanwhile, 15 West African countries have confirmed their participation in the 2-day event to be held at the Cape Coast stadium. The list includes Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde and host Ghana.

Below is the full list of Ghana’s team for the ECOWAS U-20 Championship 2018:

Men

  1. Gadayi Edwin Kwabla 100m/200m/ 4 x 100m
  2. French Raymond 100m/ 4 x 100m
  3. Sarkodie Derrick 200m/ 4 x 100m
  4. Otibo Daniel 400m/ 4 x 400m
  5. Frimpong Prince Charles 400m/ 4 x 400m
  6. Razak Abdulai 4x400m
  7. Owusu Mark 800m/1500m
  8. Owusu Ansah Philip 800m/
  9. Mohammed Aziz 1500m/5000m
  10. Amponsah William 5000m
  11. Mohammed Seidu 110m hurdles/400m hurdles/4 x 400m
  12. Ofori Richard 110m hurdles
  13. Razak Mustapha 400m hurdles
  14. Afaxoe Remember Long jump
  15. Atieku Kenneth Long jump
  16. Ametzi Foster Triple Jump
  17. Nti Ransford Triple Jump
  18. Adu Kelvin High Jump
  19. Eshun Paul Skgyman High Jump
  20. Fianu David Shot Put/Javelin/Discus Throw
  21. Dramani Baata Shot Put/Discus Throw
  22. Salifu Sharif Javelin
  23. Addae Thomas 4 x 100m

Women

  1. Hor Halutie 100m/200m/4 x 100m
  2. Boakye Mary 100m/4 x100m
  3. Ali Latifa 200m/100m hurdles/High Jump/Long Jump/Javelin/4 x 100m
  4. Obour Grace 400m/4 x 400m
  5. Rafiatu Nuhu 400m/ 4 x 400m
  6. Adombila Saraphina 800m
  7. Sakat Lariba 800m/1500m/4 x 400m
  8. Kyere Rita 1500m
  9. Mumuni Assibi 3000m
  10. Babont Mary 3000m
  11. Badu Jacquelina 100m hurdles/Long Jump/Triple Jump/4 x 100m
  12. Bakika Christiana 400m hurdles/4 x 400m
  13. Fatawu Mariama 400m hurdles/4 x 400m
  14. Domfe Mariam Pomaah 4x400m
  15. Amoanimaa Rose High Jump
  16. Avemegah Josephine Triple Jump
  17. Abass Rashida Shot Put
  18. Haruna Fati Shot Put
  19. Tweneboah Margaret Javelin
  20. Alornyetia Nature Discus throw
  21. Boahemaa Patience Discus throw

