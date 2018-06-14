Takyi Arhin Brand Five-Member Committee To Manage Ghana Football As "Blue Kiosk"

Outspoken football administrator, Takyi Arhin has descended heavily on the Interim Committee set up by the government of Ghana to manage football, labelling them as 'square pecks in a round hole.'

On Wednesday, the minister of information issued a statement indicating that the government of Ghana appointed a five-member Interim Management Committee which will be headed by Dr Kofi Amoah as the chairman.

Other members of the committee include former Black Stars players Abedi Pele, Rev. Osei Kofi, GHALCA boss Cudjoe Fianoo and Lawyer/ female sports journalist Ms. Eva Okeyere.

Seasoned sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah will serve as the committee's spokesperson.

"This interim committee set up by the government is dead on arrival. They have a bad image. It is a blue kiosk committee to me," Mr Arhin told Happy FM.

"Dr Kofi Amoah said in 2004 that he has little knowledge in football and hence withdrawn from the GFA presidential race giving way to the late Ben Koffie to go unopposed. I don't understand why he is part of the committee. He has no business being there."

"I don't even want to talk about Eva Okyere. Was she not part of the Disciplinary Committee of the FA which always had their verdict wrong? She is a square Peck in a round hole"

"The best former player to have been on the committee is Tony Baffoe, not Rev. Osei Kofi. Rev Osei Kofi has no knowledge in football now."

"How can Abedi Pele be part of this committee? Someone who was once caught in a match-fixing scandal? Abedi Pele is another corrupt person and shouldn't be part at all," he bemoaned.

He reiterated that "Working with these people will be a difficult task. Football people won't agree to this arrangement by the government."

"It is clear Hon. Isaac Asiamah is not on top of issues. The least said about him, the better."

"NSA officials were also captured in the Anas video. Why has the government not taken steps to dissolve the NSA? Are their case different?" he quizzed.

This decision to form an interim team to oversee a reformation of Ghana football follows the announcement by the government that it plans on using all the legal process available to dissolve the current Ghana Football Association.

Government's resolve to literally dismantle the current structure of the GFA comes on the back of the explosive documentary done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which fingered many top officials of the FA and over 77 match officials accepting bribe.

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi has since resigned as GFA President and has also relinquished his position as CAF Vice President, WAFA Zone B President and FIFA Executive Council Member. He is also currently serving a 90- day suspension by FIFA pending investigations into his conduct which may be in breach of the FIFA code of ethics.

With Nyantakyi gone, the government is keen on cleaning up the mess, and will heavily involve ex-players in its attempts to restore the integrity of Ghana football.