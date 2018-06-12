GHALCA Seven Member Committee Meets Sports Minister Over Gov't Decision To Dissolve GFA

Newly formed Seven Member Committee of GHALCA met the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah to deliberate government decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

The newly formed Committee consists of George Afriyie, Lawyer Kwaku Eyiah, Wilson Arthur, Mr Kuffour George, Amoako Nana Buttler and Kudjoe Fianoo.

This follows after the "Number 12" documentary by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Top Ghana FA official were caught taking bribe from TigerEyePI agents to influence player selection to the various national teams.

Over 77 referees were also filmed willingly accepting bribes to change the outcome of the game.

Shockingly, Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught willingly accepting $65,000 from an undercover journalist which goes against the code of ethics of FIFA, CAF and GFA.

On Friday, the Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul Hamid signed and released a statement indicating that the government is taking steps to dissolve the country's football body after the rot corruption on in Ghana football was expose.

Earlier on Monday morning, the newly formed Executives of the Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA] who are the mother body of the clubs met the to discuss series of issue that has emerged after the "Number 12" video before they met the clubs.