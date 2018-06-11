Emmanuel Ntim Returns To Valenciannes After Expiration Of Loan Spell At Chambly

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim has returned to French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes following the end of his loan stint at Chambly.

The 22-year-old joined Valenciennes in 2015 after excelling for Ghana at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Zealand.

The marauding right-back failed to churn out regular playing time despite being hailed by the club's technical team for his technical and tactical ability.

He was sent out on loan at third-tier side Chambly to continue his development but his time there was ravaged with niggling injuries which limited his playing time.

The former Right to Dream academy defender returned to Valenciennes at the campaign but Chambly triggered another loan deal for the Ghanaian.

But before he was about to be transferred, Valenciennes handed him a one-year contract extension.

The Ghanaian name was included in the list of players who the club will be counting on in the coming campaign.

