Persib Bandung President Grateful To Ghana International Michael Essien For His Services At The Club

President of Indonesian club Persib Bandung, Glenn Sugita has expressed appreciation to Ghana International Michael Essien for his services at the club.

The Ghanaian mutually terminated his contract with the club after he was omitted from the club's roster last season due to the foreign player quota.

According to regulations, the quota of foreign players allowed to play in the League of Indonesia is four players, with details of three non-Asian players and one player from Asia.

Essien was replaced in his position by Argentine striker Jonathan Bauman. With the presence of Bauman, the quota of foreign players in Persib has been met after previously there Oh In-Kyun, Bojan Malisic, and Ezechiel N'Douassel.

"We both appreciate the regulation that has been created by PT New Indonesia League, Essien is also very understanding," said the President of Persib.

"It's not only Essien's understanding of ending this partnership, more than that, we, especially me, are very thankful for his services so far. His dedication, loyalty, joy, and professionalism that Essien showed so far we appreciate. been with him, and the players at Go-Jek League 1 can take a lot of lessons from Essien's whereabouts, "he added.

"Hopefully this farewell with Essien still brings wisdom to PERSIB and Bobotoh in the future," he said.

Michael Essien has previously played for Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com