Elvis Manu Provides Late Assist In Genclerbirligi Slim Win Over Galatasaray In Turkish League

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu registered an assist for Genclerbriligi in their 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Liga Monday night.

Genclerbirligi welcomed Galatasaray to the Ankara 19 Mayis Stadyumu with the hope of ending their five-match winless streak.

The first half was uneventful as the two sides failed to bury the chances that came their way - most especially the visitors, who had a plethora of opportunities.

However, with the match set to end in stalemate, Turkish midfielder Alper Uludag poked home a 92nd-minute winner for the Wind of Ankara after connecting to a lovely through ball from Ghanaian hitman Elvis Manu.

Manu enjoyed full throttle of the game while compatriot Kamal Issah was replaced with Ahmet Oguz at halftime.

The win lifts Genclerbirligi above the relegation zone to 15th position after Match Day 28.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com