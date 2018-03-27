Team Ghana Depart For 4 Taekwondo Championships in Morocco

A thirteen-member team from Ghana has departed from Ghana to Agadir, Morocco to participate in a four-event tournament at the continental level.

The events include the 2018 African Senior Taekwondo Championships, the 2018 African Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, the 3rd African Para-Taekwondo Championships and the 2nd WT President’s Cup.

The team includes three athletes from the National Para-Taekwondo Team, three from the Accra Technical University Taekwondo Club, one from the University of Education, Winneba and one from the Methodist University College (Tema Campus).

The head of the delegation is the president of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation is Mr Frederick Lartey Otu with Mr Princeworth K. D. Anane-Asare and Mr Lawrence Osei-Boateng as team managers for the Accra Technical University and the National Para-Taekwondo Team.

The joint championships will afford the senior team the opportunity to contest in three championships and accumulate m points from each event for their international ranking.

While hoping to win some medals, the Ghana Taekwondo Federation considers these events very important for Ghana’s participation in 2019 All African Games and the 2020 Olympics and the 2020 Paralympics.