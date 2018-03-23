Sports Complex For Eastern

Government is set to construct a multi-purpose sports complex and a youth resource centre at the cost of GH¢ 2 million in the Eastern Regional capital-Koforidua.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the modern sports complex in Koforidua next week which will be completed within nine months.

Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister disclosed to the media when he inaugurated a seven-member regional sports committee for the development of sports in the region.

According to him, the Koforidua Stadium will be the venue for the construction of the sports complex and the youth resource centre.

Daffour has tasked the new members of the committee to work hard for the development of sports in the region.

John Ashford Afful heads the committee as chairman with Madam Gifty Horsu Fiano, the regional sports director, as the secretary, while Dr Mrs Harriet Amo, Mr Okoto, Mr Benjamin Peprah, Honorable Boakye Yiadom and Emmanuel Martey are all members of the committee.