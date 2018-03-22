Aduana Coach Counts On CL Lessons To Axe Fosa Juniors

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar believes the experience gained playing in the CAF Champions League will be enough to see them through to the group stage of Confederation Cup.

The Dormaa-based club are aiming to become the first Ghanaian side to reach the money zone of a CAF inter-club competition in six years. Berekum Chelsea were the last club to achieve it in 2012.

However, they will have to overcome Madagascan side Fosa Juniors, who caused a massive upset by eliminating former champions AC Leopards of Kenya to reach the playoffs.

"I don't think there is any weak team in Africa if you check all the teams in the Confederation none are not pushovers. If you check their[Fosa Juniors] record in the last game they did very well so we cannot underrate them," Abubakar acknowledged the exploits of his opponent.

However, he is counting on their Champions League experience to win the tie. Aduana dropped to Confederation Cup after losing 4-1 on aggregate against ES Setif in the final qualifying round. But they won two of total four games they played.

"We have picked a lot from participating in the CAF Champions League and I know the experience there will see us through."

Aduana will host the first leg at the Nana Agyeman Badu II Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on April 7 and the return leg will be honoured in Boeny on April 17.

Fosa Juniors are holders of Madagascar Cup while Aduana are Ghana Premier League champions.