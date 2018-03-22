Dunkwa United Set To Appoint Petro Koukouras As Head Coach

Dunkwa United are set to announce Petro Koukouras as their new Coach in the coming days.

The Greek trainer, who holds UEFA license A Diploma, is expected to touch down in the country next week to take over as manager of Pacific Heroes, who are on the verge of being renamed Dunkwa United.

Koukouras lives in Guangzhou, China and has been working at the Desn Academy, which was founded in 1998 and was the first private academy in the city.

He has signed a two-year deal and is expected to lead the team to success and possible gain promotion to the top flight league.

In the past, he has worked among the Apollo Kalamarias and Sparta coaching team, the Southall semi-professional group in London and the Reading Academy.

