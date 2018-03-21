Hearts To Play Ashgold In Cape Coast On Saturday

The Premier League Board (PLB) has confirmed Accra Hearts of Oak’s Ghana Premier League week two fixture with Ashantigold will be honoured on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The rescheduling of the match, originally fixed for television coverage on Sunday, was necessitated by Aduana Stars’ inability to honour their television-scheduled match with Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Complex on Saturday.

Aduana requested for the rescheduling of their match with Sharks as a result of flight challenges they are facing in Algeria, which has prolonged their stay in the North African country after their Champions League match.

Aduana Stars are expected back in the country on Friday morning and the PLB has swapped the Saturday and Sunday fixtures, with Hearts of Oak hosting Ashantigold at their new home base in Cape Coast on Saturday, while Elmina Sharks will host Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.

Both matches will be covered and telecast live by StarTimes.

Meanwhile, Wa All Stars will also host Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday.

The other games for week two are Chelsea versus Dreams, Kotoko versus Inter Allies, Liberty versus WAFA, Bechem versus Medeama and Karela versus Inter Allies.