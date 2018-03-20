Sannie Daara Refuse To Declare Support For George Afriyie's GFA Presidency Bid

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Football Association, Sannie Daara has refused to declare his support for George Afriyie.

George, who doubles as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association on Friday declared his intention to contest for the 2019 Ghana FA presidency during the celebration of his 50th birthday.

But Sannie says staff at the GFA to which he forms part are bound by law not to associate or take sides in the FA’s elections or whatsoever.

“Staff of the Ghana Football Association are bound by law to distance ourselves from the FA’s political dealings, making it very difficult for me to state my support or intentions towards the Association’s pending election”

“We don’t take sides as staffers of the FA as far as the political aspect of the game is a concern. If anyone is interested to contest for a position at FA, what we as staffers can do to help him is that at the time for the elections we see to it that each one of them have free and fair elections.

“But as staffers, we’re never advised to associate ourselves with the FA’s politics or elections, let alone declaring our utmost support for an aspirant,” he explained.