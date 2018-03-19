VIDEO... Koku Anyindoho Reveals How Former President John Mahama Intervened From GFA Being Investigated

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Koku Anyidoho has revealed it took the intervention of former Ghana President John Mahama to stop a probe the Ghana Football Association back in 2009.

According to him, some party bigwigs including former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Kojo Bonsu and Kojo Twum Boafo were bent on investigating the federation over corrupt practices.

He, however, revealed that the GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi had to run for cover and approached then Ghana vice-president Mahama to intervene.

