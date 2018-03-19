Mumuni Gamel Commends Eleven Wonders Players For Superb Second Half Display In Hearts Draw

Eleven Wonders coach Mumuni Abdul Gamel has heaped praises on his players following their impressive second half display in the 1-1 stalemate with Hearts of Oak in the 2017/18 league opened on Sunday.

The premier league newcomers were outclassed by the Phobians in the first stanza of the debut match in Ghana's top flight league and went behind to Winful Cobbina's 8th minute penalty strike.

But the Techiman-based side pulled parity in the second half courtesy former Asante Kotoko striker Alex Asamoah and even went close to snatching a famous victory but for poor finishing.

And coach Gamel conceded that their first half showing was not the best but believed the tactical changes he made in the second department of the match, was the catalyst for their impressive display.

'This is our first match at home and not playing with any other team but Hearts of Oak' he stressed.

"I [believe] my boys have done well. We will build on it' Coach Gamel added. When we play our next match, the difference will come in. In the first half, the players were not tactically disciplined. In the second half, we decided to bring in two players to distribute passes and the game changed because of that. We had our equaliser and after that, we tried to push for the winner but it didn't come' he said.

The Eleven Wonders coach surprised everyone with his choice of formation by going with 3-5-2 formation. He however altered it in the second half to ensure the equaliser. When asked if he will continue using the three at the back formation the coach replied:

'This is the beginning of it; we have seen it. Once we've a week to go for our next game, we will do some changes at training. I think that will help to see whether we will blend the two or we will choose another formation.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com