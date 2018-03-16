2018 CAF CL: Aduana Stars Departs For Algeria For ES Setif Showdown

Ghana Premier League champions have departed from Ghana for their CAF Champions League second league clash with ES Setif.

The Fire Boys left the country on Thursday night after a training session at the Accra Academy School.

A 27-man contingent made up of players, officials and management members left the shores of the country for Algeria.

Yusif Abubakar and his men Aduana must avoid defeat to progress to the group stage of the CAF Champions League after winning first leg 1-0 in Dormaa a fortnight ago.

As a result of their crucial hurdle this weekend, the Ghana Football Association have postponed their League opener against Liberty Professionals.