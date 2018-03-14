American Referee Benjy Esteves Jr. To Officiate Dogboe-Magdaleno World Title Clash

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has appointed New York-based referee Benjy Esteves Jr. to handle Isaac Dogboe and Jessie Magdaleno clash on April 14th.

Magdaleno will be making his second defense of his WBO World super bantamweight belt against the Ghanaian at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas.

Dogboe-Magdaleno clash will be Esteves’ third World title fight he will be handling – he was the man in the middle for the WBO World light flyweight title clash between Juan Alejo and Angel Acosta and he also officiated the WBO World welterweight clash between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran.

Esteves refereeing career began 1982 when he joined the ranks of the Amateur Boxing Federation of New York City under the tutelage of Frankie Martinez. Esteves Jr. served as the amateur “Chief of Officials” in New York for 5 years and then relocated to New Jersey where he was “Chief of Officials” for 2 years before turning professional in 1992.

As a professional referee, he was mentored by Larry Hazzard. Esteves Jr. primarily works bouts in the northeastern United States but has also refereed internationally in Aruba, Panama, China, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Russia, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland. He is a member of the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.