Fighting Aduana Players To Face Disciplinary Action

For turning their training ground into a kickboxing arena, punching and dangerously injuring themselves; Derrick Sasraku and Elvis Opoku and any other player found guilty in Saturday’s nasty development will face internal disciplinary action to be meted out by their Management.

Official sources within Aduana Stars have declined to directly speak about the exact disciplinary action the two misbehaving players will be subjected to. However, FootballMadeInGhana.com understands that the Aduana Management has since launched investigations into the matter.

All offending players, our checks revealed, will be accordingly punished.

Meanwhile, some Aduana Stars fans and commentators close to the team, have spoken of simmering tensions within the playing body. After Saturday’s dirty fight, they have been advising the club’s Management to dig deep into their investigations.

Saturday’s fight was triggered by a rough tackle on Zakaria Mumuni by Stephen Anokye Badu during their training session. The tackle, according to an eyewitness account, was so bad that Zakaria Mumuni bitterly expressed his displeasure.

In the ensuing commotion, Elvis Opoku attempted to ‘settle’ the altercation between Zakaria Mumuni and Stephen Anokye Badu. However, Derrick Sasraku from nowhere angrily punched the ‘peacemaker’ Elvis Opoku in the face subsequently beating him to a pulp.

Elvis Opoku was immediately rushed to the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital. Pictures of him circulating on social media platforms show him with a severely swollen upper lip plus a plaster on the upper side of his left eye, apparently covering an open cut.