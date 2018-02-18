2018 CAF CONFED. CUP... Asante Kotoko Practice Penalty Shootout Ahead Of CARA Clash On Wednesday

Ahead of their second league clash with CARA Brazzaville in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup on Wednesday, Asante Kotoko have been practising penalty shootout ahead of the clash on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors trained at the Ajax Park in Legon to train after touching down in Accra on Sunday morning ahead of their trip to Congo.

With a slight advantage ahead of the game on Wednesday after squandering three penalties at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, players were asked to practice spot kicks to prepare for a possible outcome of shootouts.

The FA Cup Champions will fly to Togo on Monday morning and connect to Congo.

The Ghanaian giants must avoid defeat in Brazzaville to progress to the next round of the competition.