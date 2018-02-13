BREAKING NEWS... Court Adjourns GFA, Olympics Case February 21

Court has adjourned the case between the Ghana Football Association and Accra Great Olympics on February 21, 2018.

The relegated side are seeking justice after they claimed Bechem United fielded an unqualified player in their matchday 30 clash last season in Bechem which Olympics lost.

The Wonder Club brought the launch of the 2017/18 GPL season to a halt after the Appeals Committee of the FA failed to give the ruling on the protest filed against Bechem United serving the country's football governing body with a court injunction.

Olympics finished the 2016/17 Premier League season on the 15th position with 34 points.