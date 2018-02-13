2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: My Penalty Miss Against CARA Is Haunting Me - Kotoko Captain

Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong has disclosed that his penalty miss against CARA Club in the first leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup is haunting him.

The FA Cup champion kicked off their Africa campaign after defeating Congolese outfit CARA Club at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF's second-tier club competition.

The Reds were awarded four penalties during the game by Senegalese referee Issah Sy but the Porcupine Warriors squandered three before striker Yakubu Mohammed came off the bench to convert the very last one to win the match for his side.

According to Frimpong, who fluffed his line from 12-yards, says he is still haunted by the miss.

"I still don't know how I failed to score from the spot last Sunday," Frimpong told Asempa FM.

"After the game, I watched my kick again and my strike was too poor. We missed our first kick and getting another penalty was important but I let my team down by missing it," he added.

The return encounter will come off in a fortnight time in Congo.