I Turned Down Several Clubs To Rejoin Swansea City - Andre Ayew

Swansea City record signing, Andre Ayew has disclosed that he turned down several clubs to rejoin Carlos Carvalhal side in the January transfer deadline window.

The former Olympic Marseille attacker re-signed for the Swans from West Ham United.

But the Ghanaian international has disclosed he received so many offers from other clubs but due to his special relationship with the Welsh-based club, he rejected those offers to join the club.

'I had offers from other clubs but I wanted to go to Swansea with the relationship I had with the club and the fans which was really special."

'When I left we had not started the league season so I never really had a chance to say thanks and goodbye, but we had a great relationship and I want to make it even better."

'Jordan and I have enjoyed playing together, we understand each other very well but this is all talk. We have done it before, we have to do it again."

'I think right now he is in a period where he is confident and he can do what he does best. When you have the support of your team-mates, of the fans, the manager, it makes a difference."

'He is a very sentimental boy and he feels all those things. The club have given that to him, so I am not surprised and I have always thought he was an incredible player.'

Ayew is set to make his second Swansea debut against Burnley having recovered from the hamstring injury that hindered him over his final weeks at West Ham.